Sister speaks of Daniel O'Keeffe's discovery beneath family home

The sister of a Geelong man whose body was found under the family home five years after he disappeared has spoken about her grief and the loss of her "sidekick".

The body of 24-year-old Daniel O'Keeffe was found in March by his father in a nook beneath the family home while he was doing some cleaning and clearing of boxes.

He had not been seen for five years, but older sister Loren O'Keeffe said there was a feeling Mr O'Keeffe had "decided to end his suffering that day".

Loren, who led the campaign to find her brother since he disappeared in 2011, spoke with The Project about her loss and the tragic end to her search.

"I feel like I've lost my sidekick," she said of her brother, who was dealing with mental health issues at the time of his death.

Loren said there were a number of heart-wrenching scenarios that played out among the family's minds following Mr O'Keeffe's disappearance, but there was some solace knowing he was not been "left in the cold and rain".

"There's a relief in that I know he's not out in the cold and rain but the cost of that relief has been the total destruction of a hope that had just grown over five years," Loren said.

The exact cause of death has not been released to the family, but Loren said they family were certain their "baby boy" had likely committed suicide.

"We're still waiting for the report from the coroner but we now know that Dan did decide to end his suffering that day," she said.

Following her brother's disappearance, Loren launched a large social media campaign in the hopes Mr O'Keeffe had simply chosen to go off radar while dealing with his mental health issues.

Loren said she did not expect her father Des would find him beneath the house.

"I'd thought about a lot of different scenarios over the years, but getting that call from dad to say that he had found Dan, and where he had found Dan was just unbelievable.

"Dan was always special because he was the baby; he was the baby boy.

"He and I were a team, and then the two older sisters were a team, so I kind of feel like I've lost my sidekick.

"But it's weird, because you know, I've felt that loss for five years, it's just now it's a bit more real and it's permanent," she said.

In 2011 Loren launched the Dan Come Home campaign, which became the largest social media campaign of its kind in the country at the time, gathering 30,000 followers.

Loren continues her work with the Missing Person's Advocacy Network, a legacy organisation that grew out her search for her brother and supports families in similar situations.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

