Woman filmed screaming in pain after dress catches fire during busking audition

Terrifying screams of pain were heard as a Melbourne street stunt went horribly wrong when an artist's dress caught fire during an audition for a council safety officer.

The candles the young woman was using to twirl around became caught on her clothes, and engulfed her in flames.

Her dress was consumed within seconds.

She collapsed to the ground with her back and legs on fire.

Her screams were reportedly so loud that they were heard from an office eight storeys above.

The Southbank crowd desperately tried to douse the flames.

They have been credited for saving her life.

The woman had been in the middle of an assessment for a busker’s licence.

Sky News reporter Ahron Young told 7 News he rushed to the window and saw the woman on fire.

“All these little canisters were on fire around here,” he said.

Those watching couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Witness Jack Jopling said he thought it was part of the act.

“But then she started screaming and sort of rolling on the ground,” he said.

That’s when the crowd rushed in to save her.

UPDATE: Street performer taken to hospital in a serious condition after her dress caught fire during a performance. pic.twitter.com/bcpM7CawEL — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) May 16, 2016

Anthony Giordano said one man threw his coke on the woman, and another used his suit jacket to put out the flames.

Unfortunately the men were too late, as the woman was already badly burnt.

Mr Giordano said he grabbed a bucket from a construction site where he worked.

“She was on the ground and I threw the bucket of water on her and then it just escalated from there, she got worse and worse,” he said.

He said people rushed from everywhere at the scene, with water bottles to try to help her.

It’s believed the woman had been performing for 11 years.

She was taken to hospital with serious burns to her back and legs.