News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
New emergency warning issued for bushfire in Sydney's southwest
New emergency warning issued for bushfire in Sydney's southwest

Woman filmed screaming in pain after dress catches fire during busking audition

Yahoo7 News /

Terrifying screams of pain were heard as a Melbourne street stunt went horribly wrong when an artist's dress caught fire during an audition for a council safety officer.

A man pours a can of drink on the street performer. Source: Herald Sun

Crowds Gather in Mike Pence's Hometown for First Official Gay Pride Event
0:38

Crowds Gather in Mike Pence's Hometown for First Official Gay Pride Event
Dramatic footage captures increasing fire activity in NSW bushfires
0:45

Dramatic footage captures increasing fire activity in NSW bushfires
Passenger Films Southwest Sydney Bushfire From Inside Passing Train
1:07

Passenger Films Southwest Sydney Bushfire From Inside Passing Train
Hundreds Turn Out For First-Ever Gay Pride in Mike Pence's Hometown of Columbus
0:36

Hundreds Turn Out For First-Ever Gay Pride in Mike Pence's Hometown of Columbus
0415_sun_syria
7:37

Syria air strikes
Flames Snake Across Thousands of Acres of Oklahoma Prairie Land
0:47

Flames Snake Across Thousands of Acres of Oklahoma Prairie Land
Plumes of Smoke Rise From Bushfire in Sydney's Wattle Grove
0:30

Plumes of Smoke Rise From Bushfire in Sydney's Wattle Grove
0414_1800_sa_woman
0:17

Woman arrested after police chase
0414_1800_vic_comedian
0:16

Comedian attacked in Melbourne CBD
0227_1800_ADL-Afghani
0:39

Afghani refugee may be deported after deadly street fight
0227_1800_ADL-Chainsaw
0:23

Man accused of damaging car with baseball bat shows off chainsaw injuries
Fire Crews Continue to Douse Bunnings Flames
0:32

Fire Crews Continue to Douse Bunnings Flames
 

The candles the young woman was using to twirl around became caught on her clothes, and engulfed her in flames.

Her dress was consumed within seconds.

She collapsed to the ground with her back and legs on fire.

Her screams were reportedly so loud that they were heard from an office eight storeys above.

The Southbank crowd desperately tried to douse the flames.

They have been credited for saving her life.

The woman had been in the middle of an assessment for a busker’s licence.

Sky News reporter Ahron Young told 7 News he rushed to the window and saw the woman on fire.

Onlookers thought it was part of the performance at first.

“All these little canisters were on fire around here,” he said.

Those watching couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Witness Jack Jopling said he thought it was part of the act.

“But then she started screaming and sort of rolling on the ground,” he said.

That’s when the crowd rushed in to save her.



Anthony Giordano said one man threw his coke on the woman, and another used his suit jacket to put out the flames.

Unfortunately the men were too late, as the woman was already badly burnt.

Mr Giordano said he grabbed a bucket from a construction site where he worked.

“She was on the ground and I threw the bucket of water on her and then it just escalated from there, she got worse and worse,” he said.

He said people rushed from everywhere at the scene, with water bottles to try to help her.

It’s believed the woman had been performing for 11 years.

She was taken to hospital with serious burns to her back and legs.


Back To Top