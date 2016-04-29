News

Murdered toddler's grieving family receiving abuse and death threats

The grieving family of Melbourne toddler Sanaya Sahib, allegedly murdered earlier this month by her young mother, has been receiving death threats.

"Malicious attacks" have been directed to the baby's family in the weeks following her alleged murder, police say.

Little Sanaya's extended family was not believed to be involved in her death, and had assisted police and other authorities in their investigations, police say.

The 14-month-old's body was found in the Darebin Creek on April 10, less than 24 hours after her mother, Sofina Nikat, 22, told police she had been snatched from her pram in Olympic Park in Heidelberg West.

Ms Nikat was subsequently charged with her murder after making a full confession to police.



"In recent weeks the family has lived in fear having received death threats, had abuse at their home and at their local supermarket and on social media," Superintendent Tim Hansen has said in a letter to Melbourne media.


Supt Hansen emphasised the toddler's extended family was not believed to have been involved in her death, and had assisted police and other authorities in their investigations.

"The family have assisted police and other authorities and there is no suggestion or belief that they had any involvement in Sanaya's death."

"Sanaya's relatives and the extended families have had to deal with this difficult news whilst struggling with the loss of their baby girl, daughter, niece, granddaughter and loved one," Superintendent Hansen wrote in a statement.

These are the final pictures of Sanaya Sahib and her murder-accused mum Sofina Nikat. Photo: 7 News

"People have no right to harass, intimidate and abuse this family. Vilifying them during their time of grief and need is both callous and unjustified," he said.

"I remind people that Victoria Police does not tolerate violence, physical or verbal abuse and will prosecute those responsible for such conduct."

