CCTV sparks hunt of possible witnesses of Melbourne cabbie murder

CCTV footage has been released of two people police believe could have witnessed the murder of Melbourne taxi driver, Mohamud Muketar last week.

Mr Muketar, 31, was reportedly stabbed at the corner of Condell and Napier streets just after 11.30pm last Wednesday as he was walking to his Fitzroy home after his shift.

One of the witnesses was seen travelling on a bicycle in the area moments before the fatal attack.

The other witness is a man seen walking in the area as Mr Muketar was leaving his taxi, shortly before police believe the murder took place.

A witness also told police they saw a man running fast from the area where the victim was located, through Condell Reserve and north on to Wood Street, around the time of the attack.

The man is described as being about 183cm tall with a slim build and straggly shoulder length hair, possibly with a receding hairline.

The area of interest to Homicide Squad includes all streets to the north up to Johnson Street, all streets to the east up to Smith Street, all streets to the west to Brunswick Street and all streets to the south to Gertrude Street, from where Mr Muketa was found.

Investigators are interested in any movement north up to Johnson Street, all streets to the east up to Smith Street, all streets to the west to Brunswick Street and all streets to the south to Gertrude Street between 8pm and midnight on 20 April.

Police are on Friday appealing for anyone with information, or who was in the area last Wednesday night, to contact officers at the caravan at the crime scene on Napier St, near Condell St.

Any local residents who have CCTV and haven’t been approached by police are also encouraged to come forward.

Detectives encouraged friends and associates of Mr Muketar to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

News break – April 29