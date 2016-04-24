Too many Victorian parents failing to immunise their kids, prompting another education campaign

FIRST ON 7: Too many Victorian parents are choosing not to vaccinate their children, prompting the state government to launch another education campaign aimed at mums and dads.

FIRST ON 7: New campaign aims to educate Victorian parents about immunising children as numbers drop. Source: 7 News

Currently on 93 per cent of Victorian children under five are fully immunised and the Andrews government is looking to raise that to at least 95 per cent.

The alarming drop in immune children created the campaign urging parents to protect the most vulnerable in our community.

At the centre of the campaign is seven-month-old Sonny, born with a rare immune disorder that leaves him unable to be vaccinated.

To support his immune system he receives weekly infusions of plasma.

In the campaign his Sonny's mother Caitlin says "it's a gift to be able to immunise your children so please, please do it".

Dr Margie Danchin told 7 News the campaign focuses on protecting the most vulnerable in the community, "including kids like sonny but also including the elderly and people with immune systems that are unable to fight disease".

The state government's "no jab, no play" policy has had an impact on some councils, but the latest statistics reveal overall there are too many school age Victorian children who are not fully vaccinated.

The City of Port Philip has the lowest rate of immunised children while the City of Melton rates the highest.



Health Minister Jill Hennessy said: "We've got to stare down all of the myth makers on the internet who claim that immunisations are not safe".