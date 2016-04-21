Coward punch murder case deemed 'complex' as teen didn't die from injuries 'straightaway'

The alleged murder of Melbourne teenager Patrick Cronin is a complex case because he didn't die from his injuries straightaway, a court has heard.

Diamond Creek man Andrew William Lee, 33, has been remanded in custody after appearing briefly in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with Mr Cronin's murder.

Police say Mr Cronin, 19, was acting as a mediator after a brawl outside a Diamond Creek pub on Saturday when he was hit and suffered fatal head injuries.

The teenager played for the Lower Plenty Football Club with his brother, Lucas, before going to the Windy Mile pub.

It's understood the Eltham teenager wasn't involved in the brawl but was trying to help a friend when he was allegedly struck about 11pm.

He walked home but was taken to hospital soon after.

He remained in a critical condition until his family made the heartbreaking decision to switch off his life support on Monday.

Prosecutor Adrian Trotman told the court on Wednesday police would need extra time to prepare evidence in the case, with 15 weeks required for post-mortem and toxicology reports.

He said there were almost 100 hours of CCTV footage to be viewed and formatted, and more than 100 people at the pub at the time, who may provide statements.

"The investigation is slightly more complex due to the fact the deceased did not succumb to his injuries straightaway," Mr Trotman told the court.

Mr Cronin's family and the community gathered at the local football club on Tuesday to mourn.

His mother Robyn told the crowd: "He was the heart and soul of our family... Our hearts are just blown apart."

Mr Cronin will be remembered with a minute's silence at all Northern Football League Games this weekend.

Lee, who was represented by lawyer Zarah Garde-Wilson, is due to reappear in court in September.

