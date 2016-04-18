Mother allegedly drugged abusive husband with poisonous meatballs

A Melbourne woman, along with her 19-year-old daughter, allegedly tried to kill her husband by poisoning his meat balls then injecting him with brake fluid.

The woman allegedly crushed up 75 Temazepam sleeping pills and mixed them with meatballs she prepared for her husband, then watched as he ate them.

The court heard on Monday Joanne DeBono, 53, from Gowanbrae, planned to kill her husband Stephen DeBono by hitting him as hard as she could with a shovel.

But she "couldn't bring herself to" do it, Detective Senior Constable James Marsden said.

While Mr DeBono went to sleep feeling groggy after dinner on March 12, Mrs DeBono mixed up a cocktail of weed killer, brake fluid and motor lubricant from the family shed, which she poured into a syringe and stuck into his arm.

About 2ml of the poison was injected, according to the remand summary.

The jab woke Mr DeBono to allegedly find a syringe sticking out of his arm. He asked his wife what she was doing.

Frightened for her safety, the woman and her co-accused daughter fled to a relative's home.

Mrs DeBono then went to Fawkner Police Station to confess injecting her husband with the cocktail, where she was arrested.

An ambulance was sent to the DeBono family home, where paramedics found Mr DeBono “groggy” and still lying in bed, but alive.

He was rushed to the Royal Melbourne hospital.

Medical staff confirmed he did not sustain any lasting injuries from the alleged poisoning and his toxicology reports were clear.

Detectives told the magistrate Mrs DeBono confessed, saying: "After 25 years of continual physical, emotional, sexual abuse and controlling and threatening behavior from Stephen DeBono I decided to kill him."

The couple's teenage daughter was also a victim of family abuse and has sought mental health treatment, according to the remand summary.

Mr DeBono’s doctor Dr Sahi told police the man “was angry at [his wife] and told him and nurses that he “will kill everyone who did this to him”, when he gets out of hospital.

The doctor said he took his patient’s threats seriously and alerted police.

When police searched the family home on March 13, they found empty Temazepam packets, the syringe containing the remaining liquid and a bowl Mrs De Bono allegedly mixed the chemicals in.

Detectives also seized an imitation handgun, nunchakus and a martial arts sword, all believed to be owned by Mr DeBono.

Also located was the teenage daughter’s mobile phone containing numerous voice recordings of the man verbally threatening his wife.

Later that night Mr DeBono was served a Family Violence Safety Notice while in hospital, prohibiting him from committing acts of violence on his daughter.

Mrs DeBono is facing two charges including attempted murder and intentionally causing injury.

She was released on bail after spending more than a month behind bars. Her daughter has also been charged.

Mrs DeBono will return to court at a later date.

