Neil Young t-shirt a vital clue in body discovered at disused Victorian mine

A rock t-shirt could be a vital clue to identify the body of a man found in a disused northern Victorian mine.

A distinctive Neil Young t-shirt, from the Canadian singer's 2009 Australian tour, was on the man's body, which was found in the Balaclava Mine area at Whroo, near Shepparton, at about 1.30pm on Saturday.

Detectives believe the unidentified man was Caucasian, about 176-183cm tall, more than 50 years old, had a full upper denture and no upper or lower teeth.

The man's death is being treated as suspicious and police are hoping the t-shirt will provide a vital clue in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

News break – March 22