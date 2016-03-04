Rapist drops vital clues after attacking Melbourne 16-year-old girl in her bedroom

Detectives investigating the rape of a teenage girl in Roxburgh Park have released pictures of the clothing her attacker dumped soon after the attack.

Rapist drops vital clues after attacking Melbourne 16 year old

Scared residents have joined police in appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A week has passed since the intruder broke into a family’s home before raping a 16-year-old girl in her bedroom and fleeing on foot.

On Friday morning detectives from the Sexual Crimes Squad saturated the local shopping centre with leaflets bearing pictures of the pink Mossimo t-shirts and white Asics runners worn by the rapist.

“We’re closing in on this person,” Detective Senior Sergeant Jason Walsh said.

“[The clothes] have been forensically tested and again that’s why I make an appeal to this guy involved that you need to come and see us before we come and see you.

“I genuinely believe it’s only a matter of time.”

The t-shirt and balaclava were discarded by the rapist at a vacant block about 100 metres from where the attack occurred.

Nearby the victim is struggling to comprehend why she was attacked.

As police try to methodically identify and catch the culprit, locals are becoming impatient.

“This has to stop,” Sue Lazarides said.

“Somebody knows this person. Somebody knows him and they need to come forward because if it was your daughter, your sister, you would come forward.”

