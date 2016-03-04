A dozen narrowly escape being crushed when bus ploughs into busy hairdressing salon

News

Staff and clients were luckily unharmed when a driverless bus crashed through the back wall of A’blaze Hair Artistry in Knoxfield, just after 7pm.

Clients quickly evacuated the salon with colours in their hair and half cuts. Picture: 7 News

While the main area of the salon was full of customers, thankfully the treatment room where the bus crashed through, was empty.

Shop owner Melinda Turner said “there was a big crash in the middle of the salon” when the bus hurled in, then the ceiling collapsed.

The salon was quickly evacuated, with clients running out with their heads full of colour, or half a hair cut, she said.

“It was very lucky nobody was in our waxing room, or they wouldn’t have survived.”

It was lucky nobody was in the treatment room when the bus crashed through the wall. Picture: 7 News

CCTV footage captured the moments leading to the crash shows the bus parked at an adjacent bus stop, before the driver jumps out to have a cigarette.

The man can be seen walking beside the bus, lighting a cigarette about to cross the road, not realising the bus has begun to roll forward.
He can be seen leaping towards the moving bus, in attempt to jump on board and stop the bus.

A 36-year-old Endeavour Hills man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Ventura Buses managing director Andrew Cornwall said the bus was “not in service” and not taking passengers at the time of the crash, and was en-route to return to the depot.

CCTV shows the driver walking casually along the rolling bus before realising it was moving. Picture: Supplied

The bus company and Victoria Police will investigate the incident.

