Learner driver's first lesson ends in disaster

A learner driver's first lesson has ended in disaster, ploughing into a house in Melbourne's south-east.

A learner driver slams into a neighbour's bedroom in her first lesson. Picture: 7 News

It's hard to imagine a worse end to a first outing behind the wheel than the car halfway into a house.



A 17-year-old girl had been driving under her father's care when she started to turn left into Bunney Road in Clayton this afternoon.



He told her she was going too fast, but she then hit the accelerator not the brake and smashed into the house across the road.

No one was home, and it was pure luck no one was hurt, but the teenager was deeply distressed.

The car smashed into the bedroom of a woman who is seven-month-pregnant with her first child.

The woman lives in the home with her husband and two friends - thankfully none of them were home at the time of the crash.



The car has now been removed and the tenants are making plans to stay with relatives.



The damage is confined to just one bedroom, and assessors will come tomorrow to determine if anyone can live here following the damage.



Police are investigating but say it was an honest mistake, unlikely the distressed young driver will face charges.

