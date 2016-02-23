Man flashes toddler in Melbourne park

A man is accused of exposing his genitals and performing a lewd act in front of a two-year-old boy and his mother in a Melbourne park.

Police say the woman took her son to the Stanley Avenue Reserve in Cheltenham, to play on Thursday, 18 February and saw a man watching him from the park gate.

About 10am the man, aged in his 40s or early 50s, then exposed his penis and began masturbating before running down a nearby alleyway.

Detectives from Moorabbin Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT), who are investigating the incident, have released CCTV vision and a computer-generated image of the suspect.

The woman and her son were physically unharmed during the incident.

He is described as of Southern European appearance, tall with a solid build, short dark brown hair and facial hair on his chin. He was wearing a long sleeved collared top.

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

