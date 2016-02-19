Melbourne Arts Centre refugee protesters descending spire after making deal with police

Two refugee protesters have started making their way down the Melbourne Arts Centre spire after cutting a deal with police.

The two women climbed most of the way up the 162-metre Melbourne Arts Centre tower early this morning as part of a protest against Australia's refugee policies.

The women were spotted climbing the spire early in the morning and police surrounded the 16-storey tower in South Melbourne as negotiations with the protesters commenced.

The protestors have struck a deal with police & are now descending the spire.. #7NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/GZXBduVXJP — Kristy Mayr (@KristyMayr7) February 19, 2016

They began making their way down the tower around 3.00pm after the Arts Centre informed Victoria Police it would not be pressing charges for trespassing.

"As such, there is no further action required from Victoria Police. We will be leaving the site shortly as the climbers are not in danger and do not require immediate police assistance," police said.

Police said they know who the protesters are in case they need to take action in the future.

It is understood they are the same women behind a protest in Melbourne last week against Australia's treatment of refugees in which two people abseiled from an overpass to unfurl a banner calling on the government to let refugee babies born in Australia to stay in the country instead of being shipped to the off-shore detention centre at Nauru.

The women had climbed three quarters of the way up by 7.30am and hung a banner measuring several metres with the hashtag "#LetThemStay" a short time later. However, the bottom half of the banner caught in the spire's steel, muffling their message.

The women were wearing harnesses and their spokeswoman Helen War told 3AW this morning they are professional climbers and their lofty protest was "completely safe".

Two women have climbed 3/4 of the way up the 162m Arts Centre spire.Part of possible protest about refugee detention pic.twitter.com/19LaYR3Pky — Kristy Mayr (@KristyMayr7) February 18, 2016

"They've definitely taken the message to new heights," she told 3AW.

"We're expecting that the wind has picked up a little bit up there. They'll probably have that banner straightened and sorted out in no time.

"The real issue of safety is the conditions people are going to face when they're deported back to Nauru.

"We've never seen such an unprecedented call to see these 257 refugees currently facing deportation to stay in Australia, particularly because children and babies are involved.

"Clearly, the message isn't getting through to the government who have remained quite silent over the last couple of weeks despite the calls growing louder and louder."

News break – February 19