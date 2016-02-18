Blood led police to Kittens bomber: court

Fresh blood at the scene of a Melbourne strip-club explosion and fire led police to a man they say started the blaze.

Mark Ahern, 31, briefly appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with arson following the explosion at Kittens Strip Club in Caulfield on Tuesday.

He also faces weapons charges after ECHO Taskforce detectives found a knuckle duster at his Berwick home during a search warrant on Wednesday.

Police say CCTV footage shows Ahern in the area near the strip club an hour before the explosion and that they found fresh blood at the scene.

On Thursday, the court heard it would take some time for arson chemist and forensic reports to be completed and detectives were still working through CCTV in the area.

Ahern's lawyer did not apply for bail but told Magistrate Peter Reardon his client would require ongoing medical attention after a motorbike accident on Saturday.

Ahern, who wasn't required to speak during the brief hearing, was remanded to face the Melbourne Magistrates Court on June 9.