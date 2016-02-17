Dad struck and killed when car ploughed into Melbourne school fence

A "close-knit" school community has been left devastated after a car ploughed through a fence at pick-up time and killed a parent.

A father has been struck and killed at St Leonard's College in Brighton East, waiting for his children. Picture: 7 News

The car crashed through a fence at the back of St Leonard's College in Brighton East on Tuesday afternoon, running down a 43-year-old father who was waiting for his children.

The man, Darren Booth, died at the scene and the driver, a woman in her 70s, is assisting police.

Mr Booth was the husband of junior school teacher Michelle Booth and father of year-six student Sophie and year-two student Ava.

Principal Stuart Davis was shocked by the tragedy, expressing his condolences on behalf of the school community.

"On behalf of the entire college community I have extended our heartfelt sympathies to Michelle, Sophie and Ava, and to all of Darren's family and friends," he said.



The college said in a statement on Wednesday the car lost control at the school drop-off zone, ploughing into the school yard, killing the father.

A number of students and staff witnessed the accident and counsellors and chaplains worked through the night to provide support, the school said.

"This tragic accident has deeply affected our very close-knit community, and we offer the family and friends of the deceased the heartfelt sympathies of the college."

News break – February 17