Melbourne Cup cop-pusher cops $800 fine for infamous shove

A day at the track has turned out extra expensive for the woman who infamously pushed a police office into a garden bed at the Melbourne Cup.

Sarah Finn, 24, was fined $800 on Thursday after pleading guilty to one count each of assaulting police and wilful damage over the incident that happened before a media pack at Flemington Racecourse on November 3.

She was also told to pay $117 in costs and $150 for acting Superintendent Steven Cooper's reading glasses, which broke in his fall.

Before she pushed the officer Finn had been talking with reporters as they waited for a press conference with Supt Cooper and had asked them: "What do I have to do to get on the news?", the Melbourne Magistrates Court was told.

She then quickly "covered 10 metres in high heels on grass" to get to the officer before shoving him forcefully with both hands, sending him sprawling into the garden bed on his back.

When Finn was arrested she said during police questioning: "They (the media) said to say: this is for Vic Pol, and push him".

"I felt like I was provoked," she said at the time, the court heard.

"I feel like an idiot. I want to apologise."

Defence lawyer Anthony Brand said Finn was "somewhat tipsy" and had been "fraternising" in a jovial fashion with police before the incident, being allowed to sit on one of the police motorbikes.

He said two members of the press had made statements, saying she suggested she could do something while they were filming and one member of the press said: "If you're going to do it, you better tell him first".

But it was apparent there were more discussions than that, he said, and pointed out that a member of the media had Finn's handbag when she approached Supt Cooper.

A million people had seen the footage, and Finn had been vilified in the press and on social media, Mr Brand said.

She was "basically larking around", he said.

Supt Cooper was not injured, copping only a "ribbing" from mates all over the world, and broken reading glasses, the lawyer said.

"It was reckless and stupid," Mr Brand said.

Magistrate Megan Aumair accepted that, and said she could see that Finn had learned a lot from the experience.

"This has been quite a harrowing time for you, by the sounds of things," she told Finn, before handing her the fine.