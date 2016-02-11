News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'I'm very sorry': Bancroft holds back tears in Perth
'I'm very sorry': Bancroft fights back tears over ball-tampering scandal

Melbourne Cup cop-pusher cops $800 fine for infamous shove

AAP /

A day at the track has turned out extra expensive for the woman who infamously pushed a police office into a garden bed at the Melbourne Cup.

0329_0500_nat_fire
1:24

Police investigating house fire in connection to murder
Virginia Police Officer Rescues Dog From Buena Vista House Fire
0:57

Virginia Police Officer Rescues Dog From Buena Vista House Fire
Stephon Clark's grandmother speaks out about his death in tearful address
1:09

Stephon Clark's grandmother speaks out about his death in tearful address
0329_sun_weather_0600
2:42

Where to find a laugh this April
Police Launch Investigation After Horse 'Dragged' to Death on Oklahoma Road
1:19

Police Launch Investigation After Horse 'Dragged' to Death on Oklahoma Road
State Funeral Held for Police Officer Killed in Trebes Supermarket Attack
1:09

State Funeral Held for Police Officer Killed in Trebes Supermarket Attack
France remembers supermarket siege hero in military ceremony
1:02

France remembers supermarket siege hero in military ceremony
Spanish Police Arrest Two in Barcelona on Suspicion of Selling Stolen Art to Finance IS
1:26

Spanish Police Arrest Two in Barcelona on Suspicion of Selling Stolen Art to Finance IS
Stephon Clark's Brother Disrupts City Council
1:31

Stephon Clark's Brother Disrupts City Council
Stephon Clark's Brother Disrupts City Council
1:38

Stephon Clark's Brother Disrupts City Council
Stephon Clark: Police Shooting Victim's Brother Interrupts Sacramento City Hall Meeting
1:00

Stephon Clark: Police Shooting Victim's Brother Interrupts Sacramento City Hall Meeting
Stephon Clark: Protesters Call For Justice at Sacramento County District Attorney Office
2:10

Stephon Clark: Protesters Call For Justice at Sacramento County District Attorney Office
 

Sarah Finn, 24, was fined $800 on Thursday after pleading guilty to one count each of assaulting police and wilful damage over the incident that happened before a media pack at Flemington Racecourse on November 3.

This woman believed it a good idea to celebrate her Aussie larrakinism by pushing over an on-duty police officer. Photo: 7 News

She was also told to pay $117 in costs and $150 for acting Superintendent Steven Cooper's reading glasses, which broke in his fall.

Before she pushed the officer Finn had been talking with reporters as they waited for a press conference with Supt Cooper and had asked them: "What do I have to do to get on the news?", the Melbourne Magistrates Court was told.


She then quickly "covered 10 metres in high heels on grass" to get to the officer before shoving him forcefully with both hands, sending him sprawling into the garden bed on his back.

When Finn was arrested she said during police questioning: "They (the media) said to say: this is for Vic Pol, and push him".

"I felt like I was provoked," she said at the time, the court heard.

"I feel like an idiot. I want to apologise."



Defence lawyer Anthony Brand said Finn was "somewhat tipsy" and had been "fraternising" in a jovial fashion with police before the incident, being allowed to sit on one of the police motorbikes.

He said two members of the press had made statements, saying she suggested she could do something while they were filming and one member of the press said: "If you're going to do it, you better tell him first".

But it was apparent there were more discussions than that, he said, and pointed out that a member of the media had Finn's handbag when she approached Supt Cooper.

A million people had seen the footage, and Finn had been vilified in the press and on social media, Mr Brand said.

She was "basically larking around", he said.

Supt Cooper was not injured, copping only a "ribbing" from mates all over the world, and broken reading glasses, the lawyer said.

"It was reckless and stupid," Mr Brand said.

Magistrate Megan Aumair accepted that, and said she could see that Finn had learned a lot from the experience.

"This has been quite a harrowing time for you, by the sounds of things," she told Finn, before handing her the fine.

Back To Top