Graphic warning: Sudanese refugee beats man with garden stake

Estelle Griepink
7News Melbourne /

A Sudanese refugee who beat a man with a wooden garden stake in a Dandenong park has been jailed for three years, with the magistrate saying jail was the only place for him.

Sudanese refugee sentenced to three years for brutal daylight bashing with garden stake

Sudanese refugee Nihal Nhial repeatedly beat a man with a garden stake in fight that broke out in Dandenong. Source: 7 News

Nhial Nhial was sentenced Wednesday to assaulting a man with a garden stake in at the Foster Street sports centre last October while he was on bail.

The 27-year-old hit his victim with the weapon, knocking him to the ground with the first blow where he continued to hit and kick him in the head in the daylight fight.

Nhial Nhial beat his victim with a wooden garden stake, hitting him repeatedly while he was on the ground. Source: 7 News


Magistrate Jack Vandersteen said "this is a vicious assault and your behaviour towards the victim was unrelenting... he was unable to defend himself, he appeared motionless."

The defence lawyer said Nhial's youth fleeing Sudan through Egypt was beset by violence, making him wary, vigilant and prone to defend himself having been persecuted for his Christian beliefs.

The magistrate said the beating was so serious jail was the only place for Nhial. Source: 7 News

The defence asked for a community corrections order but the magistrate rejected the request, saying the matter was too serious.

Nhial was sentenced to three years and will be eligible for parole in 20 months.

