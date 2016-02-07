News

Climber hurt in Vic cliff fall

AAP /

A teenage rock climber has been winched to safety after a 30-metre fall in western Victoria.

The male climber fell about 1.40pm on Sunday while climbing The Pinnacle in the Grampians National Park near Halls Gap, sparking a difficult rescue.

Ambulance Victoria spokesman John Mullen said the teen suffered leg and back injuries.

"He's fallen through trees and onto a ledge," Mr Mullen told AAP.

"We had to lower a flight paramedic down to him because we were concerned about how safe it would be to winch him up.

"He was stabilised and winched out, then he was flown to The Alfred hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The male, in his late teens, arrived at The Alfred hospital about 6.40pm.

