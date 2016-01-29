Bomb threats across Victorian schools cause traumatic first day chaos for students

Victorian students experienced a traumatic first day, with a number of schools forced to evacuate after receiving terrifying bomb threats.

Schools were evacuated as a precaution. Picture: 7 News

Schools in other states and countries have also received similar phone calls in the past 24 hours, police have confirmed.

Principals have slammed the behavior of those behind what appears to be a co-ordinated threat, saying children have been left traumatised.



Parents arrived at Craigieburn's Aitkin Creek Primary school this afternoon, in Melbourne’s north, worried after hearing word of mouth of the bomb threat.

Children had been evacuated as a precaution and police were on scene.



Similar scenes were occurring throughout the country and overseas.

Henry Grossek, principal of Berwick Lodge Primary School, in Melbourne’s south-east, was in shock after receiving a call at 11.24am from a man saying ‘there's a bomb. You don't have much time'.

“It was a very brief call and he basically said there's a bomb at school.

“It was incredibly frightening.”

We are aware that schools in a number of other states and countries have received similar phone calls in the past 24 hours. (2/2) — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) January 29, 2016

Mr Grossek said students and staff were traumatised over the incident, particularly the five-year-old Preps on their first day.



In the north, Craigieburn's Aitkin Creek Primary, Mt Ridley Collge and Craigieburn Primary School, and Reservoir High School received bomb threats.

In the south-east Berwick Chase Primary School and Berwick Lodge Primary School received calls.

In country Victoria, threats were made at Morwell Primary School, Sale Primary School, Tate Street Primary School in Geelong, and Cowes Primary School in Phillip Island.



Schools in New South Wales and Queensland were also caught up in the bomb threat terror.



“We're aware that a number of Victorian schools have received a threatening phone call today. They're being evacuated as a precaution,” a Police Victoria spokesperson said in a statement.



Related video: