Couple assaulted, robbed, in violent Melbourne shopping centre car park attack

A man and women were jumped, assaulted and robbed by three men at Melbourne’s busy DFO outlet centre car park, in broad daylight.

The Craigieburn couple were returning to their car after shopping at the Essendon complex when they were set upon by three men as they walked back to their vehicle, Victorian Police confirmed.

CCTV of the unprovoked attack on Saturday, 16 January, about 5.50pm, shows three men surrounding the victims' car while the man and women are about to get inside.

Two men begin to assault the 37-year-old man, punching him to the head, while a third offender tries to pull the 30-year-old woman's handbag away from her, throwing her to the ground in the process.

The male victim attempts to help the woman, before all three men set upon him again.

The man continue fighting out of view of the camera, but when they return to view, the victim's shirt has been removed and the shirt of one of the attackers has been ripped to shreds.

During the assault the man’s mobile phone and car keys fell on the ground and were picked up and taken by the three men.

The attackers then fled in a silver Toyota sedan.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify the three men.

One of the alleged attackers is Caucasian, aged in his 40s, tall and overweight, with short black hair.

The second man is Caucasian, aged in his late 20s with a solid build and short blond hair.

The third is Caucasian, aged in his mid-20s, with a medium build, black hair, and was unshaven.

Police urge anyone who can help identify the men to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.