'Her body was folded up': Backpacker's death remains a mystery

An inquest has been unable to discover what killed a young female backpacker who died after being found "folded up" with her head stuck between two sofas.

The cause of British backpacker Kristina Rennell's death at a hostel in northern Victoria, is unknown. Picture: Vine

Twenty-one-year-old Kristina Rennell was on a round-the-world-trip in June last year when she was discovered in a contorted position, at the Sunset Backpackers hostel, in Mildura - less than two weeks after arriving in Australia.

Paramedics were unable to revive her and she later died in hospital.

A coronial inquest has been unable to determine the cause of death after investigations into the June 20 death.

Kristina's fellow backpacker Melissa Newby told the inquest: "Her head was kind of stuck between the two sofas.

"Her body was folded up with her legs up against the wall. Her head looked like it was stuck.

"It looked like she was jumping around and got stuck."

The youngster had traveled through south east Asia for six months before arriving in Australia, where she was set to start work on a farm picking fruit last June, The Sun reported.

Earlier on the night before her death, Kristina was seen on CCTV walking around and leaping up some stairs shortly before her death and had been drinking, the inquest heard.

Friends paid tribute to their 'beautiful angel', from Penn, Bucks, with many donating to the National Tremor Association and raising more than $2000 (£1,000) in her name.

The Coleman Family wrote: "We'll always remember the joyful day we spent with you in Singapore - such a happy and shining star xx".

Delia Halsey said: "I can't find the words. So lovely and so young - a joy to all the family and living on in the minds and hearts."

Mike and Pam Mellor said Kristina was a "shining star who will burn bright forever."

