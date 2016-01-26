Picture of breastfeeding firefighter ignites social media debate

A picture of a female volunteer firefighter breastfeeding her baby son has stirred a social media debate.

Proud mum, Angela, can be seen feeding her son Ryan in a picture which has gone viral on social media. Picture: Facebook

The photo, posted posted to the Country Fire Authority Facebook and Twitter accounts at noon on Monday, has already received more than 3,200 shares and 34,000 likes, drawing mixed emotions from the public.

One of the many faces of CFA in 2016 #cfavic pic.twitter.com/V3oKFZvM6I — CFA Updates (@CFA_Updates) January 25, 2016

While most of the response has been resoundingly positive, a debate has surfaced, with some people viewing the public display as not appropriate for social media.

These users are vowing to unfollow the CFA page, which has almost 457,000 followers.

In a subsequent comment, the CFA said: "Just to clarify, this photo of Angela, a proud mum and CFA volunteer was taken at a community event. No fires nearby and a safe environment for her child. Ryan”.

However, many people have applauded the initiative to break down barriers of diversity among the fire authority.

In support of the image, Lauren Bachar said: “I think it is a testament to the values and diversity of the CFA and is likely to touch a number of people and make them more likely to consider volunteering or donating (including me). Love it!”

Niki Jackson couldn’t see what the fuss was about. “But seriously, it's just a boob. We've all seen them at some point. It is literally a chunk of flesh that helps to contain milk. Not the apocalypse.”

Long-term CFA member Greg Pringle applauded the photo saying: “This is a great indication of the superb humanity and outright support that our CFA organisation has for all its members".

Janneke Nuisance said: "So pleased to see CFA embracing and normalizing breastfeeding! Celebrating the diversity of our CFA volunteers from teens, to the elderly, grandparents, women, mums, sisters, husbands, fathers. This should be celebrated and enjoyed.”