A body has been found following a shop fire in Melbourne's north.

Body found at Fitzroy store destroyed by fire

Fire crews were called to a building fire at clothing store Fetish, at Brunswick Street, Fitzroy about 4am.

It is believed investigators later entered the shop and found one person dead.

The MFB received reports people were in the flats above the shop, and extra resources were dispatched to assist.

The clothing store was completely gutted by the fire. The damage bill is expected to exceed $250,000.

It took fire crews about an hour to bring the fire under control.

News break – January 19