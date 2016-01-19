News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Body found at Fitzroy store destroyed by fire

Mel Buttigieg
Yahoo7 News /

A body has been found following a shop fire in Melbourne's north.

Body found at Fitzroy store destroyed by fire

Body found at Fitzroy store destroyed by fire

Fire crews were called to a building fire at clothing store Fetish, at Brunswick Street, Fitzroy about 4am.

Police crews survey the Fitzroy store gutted by fire this morning. Picture: 7 News

It is believed investigators later entered the shop and found one person dead.

Picture: 7 News

The MFB received reports people were in the flats above the shop, and extra resources were dispatched to assist.

The clothing store was completely gutted by the fire. The damage bill is expected to exceed $250,000.

It took fire crews about an hour to bring the fire under control.

News break – January 19

Back To Top