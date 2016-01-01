Emergency switchboards light up as illegal fireworks spark New Year blazes

While thousands of people enjoyed New Year festivities sensibly and safely, some put lives and properties at risk by letting off illegal firecrackers.

They sparked dozens of blazes in Victoria and landed two people in hospital with burns.

At midnight in Greenvale, instead of celebrating residents were panicked by a grass fire caused by illegal fireworks in a paddock backing on to their houses.

“It was a ring of fire that was just spreading bigger and bigger, and we could see it getting closer to these houses here,” resident Sebastian Riscica said.

Another resident, Iman Shabo, said he had been celebrating when he saw the flames.

“Oh, it was horrible,” she said.

Another said he was worried about the entire neighbourhood.

The city of Melbourne let off 10 tonnes of fireworks but many others were detonated in backyards and parks in the suburbs, causing injury and destruction.

Today, empty shells littered streets and parks. Some fireworks were still being let off on St Kilda Beach.

“From midnight last night, basically, the CFA (Country Fire Authority) switchboard lit up,” Victorian deputy commissioner Andrew Crisp said.

The Metropolitan Fire Brigade and CFA were called to 41 grass and scrub fires started by illegal fireowrks in the two hours after 11pm in suburbs including Altona, Doncaster East, St Albans, Roxborough Park and Greenvale.

Men at Pikes Creek and Inverloch were taken to hospital after being burned by illegal fireworks despite police warnings about the risks in the weeks before New Years.

“To call that behaviour irresponsible is probably on the light side,” Deputy Commissioner Crisp said.

“It’s just downright stupid.”

Residents at Greenvale were not the only ones packed at midnight.

Fireworks scared dogs all over Melbourne. Many escaped and ended up at the lost dogs home.

“They panic,” Alan Bolton from the Lost Dogs Home said.

“They’ll scale fences, they’ll go through gates.”