Scotsburn bushfire fails to ruin bride and groom's big day

7News Melbourne /

FIRST ON 7: When bushfire swept through Scotsburn in Victoria, one of soon-to-be newlyweds said they would not let it spoil their day.

Scotsburn bushfire fails to ruin bride and groom's big day

Melbourne couple's wedding plans dashed by Scotsburn bushfire, but they still tied to the knot. Source: 7 News

As 120 family and friends assembled at the wedding venue, word came through that the bride would be late - but not before the groom was left standing at the alter.

One of around 300 blazes across the state was now standing between Carli Cehic and her husband-to-be, Ennis.


The unforeseeable problem sent guests rushing to the Crown Hotel at Buningyong were shocked staff learned they had suddenly become a wedding venue.

The hotel’s deck became the scene of the ceremony and, after some initial problems working out how to supply enough glasses to the hot and bothered guests, the pub was quickly relieved of its champagne supply.

The fire came right to the edge of the wedding's original venue. Source: 7 News

"We're still processing," Carli told 7 News after ceremony.

The fire came within a few hundred metres of the wedding but the guests were safe and far away.

