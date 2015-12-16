Victorian man guilty of attempting to murder a man who was already dead

A Victorian man has appeared in court after attempting to murder a man who was likely already dead in one of the most peculiar legal cases in Australia's history.

The victim, Rocky Matskassy was already dead when the accused shot him a second time. Photo: Supplied

Daniel James Darrington, 39, and Rocky Matskassy were fighting over a gun in March last year when the weapon discharged, its shot likely killing Mr Matskassy, the Victorian Supreme Court was told on Wednesday.

Mr Matskassy was lying bloodied on the floor when Darrington shot him a second time, believing he was still alive.

A jury found Darrington not guilty of murder, but guilty of attempted murder.

The court heard Darrington assaulted Mr Matskassy after the pair argued at an associate's Melton South home on March 21.

Defence barrister John Desmond said Mr Matskassy produced a weapon and when a struggle broke out the gun was accidentally discharged.

He said Darrington was drunk and after the gun went off was in shock.

"He makes the extremely poor decision to fire off the second shot," Mr Desmond told Darrington's plea hearing.

Darrington noticed Mr Matskassy was twitching on the floor after the gun discharged and thinking he was "all but fatally wounded" shot him again to stop him suffering, he said.

Justice Paul Coghlan said that was an irrational response and that if Darrington had called 000 or taken Mr Matskassy to the hospital they would not be in court.

The judge said he may not be able to rule on who produced the gun.

Crown prosecutor Peter Rose, QC, said there was a high degree of moral culpability in the case and Darrington should receive a significant sentence.

Mr Matskassy's sister, Mercedesz Matskassy, said her little brother's death had been a devastating shock.

"He was my only sibling and last surviving member of my immediate family," she wrote in a victim impact statement.

Justice Coghlan will sentence Darrington early next year.