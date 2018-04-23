Vic wetlands receives international nod

A Victorian site near the South Australian border - known for rare dunes, threatened species and birds that migrate from as far as Russia - has been declared internationally significant.

The area is the state's 12th to be listed by Australia as a wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, an accolade ensuring its future protection.

The site stretches more than 22,000 hectares and includes part of the Lower Glenelg National Park, Discovery Bay Coastal Park and Nelson Streamside Reserve. It's known for its rare dunes housing threatened species including plants, waterbirds and fish.