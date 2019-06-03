Vic roof tiler to repay false compo claims

A Victorian roof tiler caught on the tools while receiving weekly workers compensation payments has been ordered to repay more than $80,000.

Joshua Bunn, 29, pleaded guilty in Geelong Magistrates Court last week to fraudulently obtaining $81,260 in WorkCover payments.

The court was told that on Bunn's first day as a roof tiler in 2016, he claimed he fell from a wet, slippery roof and suffered knee and ankle injuries, but had since worked as a roof tiler between January 2017 and March 2018.

Bunn continued to submit certificates declaring himself unfit for any work, until his payments were terminated for fraud in April 2018 after he was observed working to repair a roof.

He was convicted, ordered to repay the money and placed on a 12-month community corrections order that requires him to perform 200 hours of community work.

Bunn must also undergo medical assessment and treatment as directed.

WorkSafe's Shane O'Dea said compensation payments are provided to assist people injured at work.

"The vast majority of injured workers do the right thing but those who defraud the system for their own benefit will be held to account," he said in a statement on Monday