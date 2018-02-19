Vic Nats call cops over missing cash case

Senior Victorian National members will meet with police over mysterious transactions which included $8000 withdrawn from a branch bank account.

In May 2017 the $8000 was taken from the party's Morwell branch account and despite the sum being repaid, police have been asked to investigate.

"Police will speak to party officials to determine the circumstances of the complaint," a Victoria Police spokesman said on Monday.

An audit of the account between January 2014 and August 2017 is understood to have sparked concerns.

"This sum was later deposited back into the account," Nationals state president Neil Pankhurst said in a statement.

Party leader Peter Walsh on Monday would not tell reporters if the sum was connected to former Nationals MP Russell Northe, who stood down from the party in August after it was revealed he owed thousands of dollars.

In a statement Mr Northe - who now sits in parliament as an independent - said the latest reports of his finances had been upsetting for both him and his family.

"Claims of missing money as reported in some media outlets today is simply not correct and I will be seeking legal counsel on this point," he wrote.

He restated that in the past he made "some very poor decisions".

MPs are expected to answer tough questions about the money when they head back to parliament on Tuesday for the latest sitting week.