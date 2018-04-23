Vic grandpa jailed for molesting child

An elderly man has been jailed for molesting his "favourite grandchild" when he babysat her more than a decade ago in regional Victoria.

The 83-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, molested the girl when she was aged five or six in 2006.

A jury found him guilty of four counts of indecent acts and one charge of sexual penetration of a child under 16.

The County Court of Victoria was told on Monday the man molested his step-grandchild on two occasions while her family were at school or working, and her grandmother was volunteering.

When interviewed by police, the man said he "could not remember" the incidents and any inappropriate touching would have happened "inadvertently".

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the victim said her family "fell apart" after she told them what happened.

She said her "loved grandmother" sided with her husband.

"This makes me feel like everything was my fault and I made my family fall apart," she said.

"Because of this I lost my grandmother."

The young woman said she had attempted suicide, felt "self-disgust" and suffered panic attacks.

The man's wife was present in court to support him during the sentencing, attempting to reach out to touch him in the dock before he was escorted from the court.

"The actions were a gross breach of trust, aggravated by the fact they occurred on a child under the age of 10, and you have pleaded not guilty to the charges," the judge said, while sentencing.

"The breach of trust was a severe one - you having been a grandfather figure to the child all of her life."

The man was sentenced to seven years' in jail and will be eligible for parole in four-and-a-half years.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14. Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.