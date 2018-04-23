Vic fire survivor turned to drugs, crime

A young Victorian man who held up two drug dealers at gunpoint and suffers from post-traumatic stress linked to narrowly escaping the Black Saturday bushfires has been jailed.

Ricky Bullard, 20, saw his home town of King Lake burn to the ground when he was just 11 and had friends die in the devastating February 2009 fires.

But he never received counselling and turned to drugs in his teens before spiralling into crime.

Bullard was jailed for nine months on Monday for robbing drug dealers while armed with a sawn-off .22 rifle in June 2017 with two friends.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery, along with firearms and drugs charges.

"You admitted the offending, describing the charges as 'rolling a drug dealer'," County Court Judge Mark Dean said during sentencing.

Bullard has a supportive family and good prospects of rehabilitation if he can stay off drugs and get help for his mental health issues stemming from the Black Saturday bushfires, Judge Dean said.

"Your mother gave compelling evidence on your behalf of escaping the oncoming fire with you and your brother," Judge Dean said.

"You almost became trapped in the flames when her vehicle broke down, and ultimately returned to the town to witness its destruction and bodies of persons the fire had consumed.

"It was no doubt a deeply traumatic event and you were only 11 years old."

Bullard developed major depression and PTSD as a result, the judge said.

He has endured eight tough months in prison since his arrest, including being stabbed and stood over by older inmates.

Judge Dean was critical of corrections authorities for placing Bullard in a mainstream adult prison.

"The conditions of your incarceration are entirely unsatisfactory," he said.

"You are a young offender, in custody for the first time, suffering from mental health and drug addiction issues."

Judge Dean backdated the nine-month jail term, meaning Bullard will be released in about a month.

He will also be placed on a two-year community corrections order upon his release with strict supervision and medical treatment conditions.