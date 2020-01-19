Vic doctors gagged over assisted dying

Victoria was the first state enabling voluntary assisted dying, but the ban put on doctors to discuss it with their patients is a "gag clause" that should be removed, experts say.

An article published by the Medical Journal of Australia maintains that under the current assisted dying laws, medical professionals that suggest euthanasia risk losing their license.

This "unprecedented and unwarranted infringement on communication between health practitioners and their patients" is listed under Section 8 of the Act.

This section forbids practitioners even from initiating discussions is said to create tension between professional, ethical and legal obligations.

"The state has established voluntary assisted dying as a lawful end-of-life choice," says the article co-authored by Australian and American researchers.

"On the other hand, with Section 8, the state has simultaneously legally prohibited health practitioners from initiating discussion of this option."

Although this ban is meant to ensure patients are not talked into assisted dying against their own will, experts claim that "fears that people from particular groups will be pushed into making such requests are ill-founded."

"Given the Act's numerous other safeguards to ensure voluntariness, a mandate against health practitioners initiating discussion with patients is unnecessary."