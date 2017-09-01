Parents' heartbreaking warning in heroin addict daughter's obituary

The parents of a woman who overdosed on heroin say the silence of addiction needs to stop.

Miranda Ferguson, 25, from Pennsylvania, died when she overdosed on the drug last week leading her parents to take a stand against addiction.

“I'm trying to stay strong to send this message,” her mother Ann-Marie Riggi-Hopkins told US broadcaster WNEP.

“The worst pain I ever felt in my life, (I) can't even explain when I heard those words that my daughter had passed."

Miranda died from a drug overdose. Source: Facebook

The parents say they feel a range of emotions since their daughter's death, including guilt, anger and regret.

“I love my daughter so much,” her father Lee Ferguson said.

“I really thought she was well, I was so proud of her but that's what happens. This drug takes such control.”

The couple say too many people are dying from drug overdoses or drug use and they want it to end.

"This demon is still out on the streets waiting to kill the next person," they said in their daughter's obituary.

Their message has gone viral on social media, with the pair hoping people realise "how real this disease is".

Miranda, a young mother, leaves behind her daughter Baylee who her parents will raise.



