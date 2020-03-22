US Democrats have problems with virus bill

US lawmakers have clashed over the details of a $US1 trillion-plus ($A1.72 trillion) bill to help stem the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, as senators prepare to cast votes on advancing the legislation.

The bill is Congress' third effort to blunt the economic toll of a disease that has killed at least 400 in the United States and sickened more than 33,000, leading governors to order nearly a third of the nation's population to shelter in place and putting much business activity on hold.

The measure envisages financial aid for average Americans, small businesses and critically affected industries, including airlines.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said the bill would be at risk if they did not quickly strike a deal as a 6pm procedural vote loomed on Sunday, after earlier pronouncing the two parties "very close" on a deal.

But as the procedural vote approached, Democrats said the bill fell short, suggesting McConnell may not get the 60 votes he needs.

In a sign of the disease's spread, Republican Senator Rand Paul on Sunday said he had tested positive for the disease.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the chamber's top Democrat, told reporters the proposed bill had "many, many problems" and that staffers from both parties were revising it ahead of the vote.

"It included a large corporate bailout provision with no protections for workers and virtually no oversight," Schumer said.

"It also significantly cut back on the money our hospitals, our cities, our states, our medical workers and so many others needed during this crisis."

However, lawmakers were mindful that a failure to reach a deal on Sunday could batter already reeling financial markets on Monday.

Over the past week President Donald Trump's administration has begun pushing for aggressive steps to stem the economic hit from the health crisis, after Trump spent several weeks downplaying the virus' risks.

The bill's controversial provisions included those aimed at helping corporations, rather than workers, as well as those allowing the government to delay disclosing what firms, states or municipalities had received aid for up to six months.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said her party planned to introduce its own bill.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the leading Democratic candidate to challenge Trump in the November US presidential election, blasted the president's handling of the crisis.

"President Trump neglected, minimised, and lied about this virus," Biden said in a statement. "Stop lying and start acting. Use the full extent of your authorities, now, to ensure that we are producing all essential goods and delivering them."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the package would include loans for small businesses, direct deposits that could give an average family of four $US3000, and up to $US4 trillion in liquidity for the US Federal Reserve to help businesses get through the next 90 to 120 days.