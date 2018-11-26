'Unprecedented' conditions fuel Qld fire

WHERE IS THE BUSHFIRE?

The fire began on Saturday at Deepwater National Park, between Bundaberg and Gladstone. It is spreading in a south, southwest encroaching Deepwater and Baffle Creek.

HOW BIG IS IT?

* 16,000 hectares had been burned as of 2pm on Monday.

* Flames up to 12 metres high

* At some points the fire front has extended 60km

* Crews warn at peak of day, they can't stop flames that size, and have to fall back to containment lines

WHAT IS THE IMPACT?

* Two homes at Deepwater have been destroyed and an unknown number damaged.

* The number of destroyed homes is likely to rise as the fire advances, and when fire crews enter burnt out areas and tally damage.

* Cars, caravans and animals are also likely to have been destroyed.

WHO IS BEING EVACUTED?

* The communities of Deepwater and Round Hill, with emergency shelters set up at Miriam Vale and Agnes Water away from the fire's path.

* Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford has signed a disaster declaration, meaning authorities can force people to leave their homes in the area.

WHAT'S CAUSING THE BLAZE?

* "Unprecedented conditions" for the region

* Temperatures up to 10 degrees above average

* Hot, unseasonally dry winds

* Very erratic wind direction, frequently changing

* Lots of rain in spring increasing fuel load

WHY IS IT SO DANGEROUS?

*The fire is so big it is now fuelling itself by creating its own winds.

*Hot air has risen to 10,000 feet (3000 metres) where it then cools and drops suddenly back into the base of the fire, making it more powerful.

* An ember storm has also developed behind the base of the fire.

WHO'S BATTLING THE BLAZE?

* 40 crews are battling the blaze on the ground

* Waterbombing aircraft

* 100 firefighters from NSW will arrive on Tuesday

WHAT SHOULD LOCALS DO?

* Listen to local advice and obey police and fire crews' directions

* Stay away from homes in fire zone

* Attend information sessions in Miriam Vale at noon and Agnes Water at 6pm