'Unprecedented' conditions fuel Qld fire

WHERE IS THE BUSHFIRE?
The fire began on Saturday at Deepwater National Park, between Bundaberg and Gladstone. It is spreading in a south, southwest encroaching Deepwater and Baffle Creek.
HOW BIG IS IT?
* 16,000 hectares had been burned as of 2pm on Monday.
* Flames up to 12 metres high
* At some points the fire front has extended 60km
* Crews warn at peak of day, they can't stop flames that size, and have to fall back to containment lines
WHAT IS THE IMPACT?
* Two homes at Deepwater have been destroyed and an unknown number damaged.
* The number of destroyed homes is likely to rise as the fire advances, and when fire crews enter burnt out areas and tally damage.
* Cars, caravans and animals are also likely to have been destroyed.
WHO IS BEING EVACUTED?
* The communities of Deepwater and Round Hill, with emergency shelters set up at Miriam Vale and Agnes Water away from the fire's path.
* Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford has signed a disaster declaration, meaning authorities can force people to leave their homes in the area.
WHAT'S CAUSING THE BLAZE?
* "Unprecedented conditions" for the region
* Temperatures up to 10 degrees above average
* Hot, unseasonally dry winds
* Very erratic wind direction, frequently changing
* Lots of rain in spring increasing fuel load
WHY IS IT SO DANGEROUS?
*The fire is so big it is now fuelling itself by creating its own winds.
*Hot air has risen to 10,000 feet (3000 metres) where it then cools and drops suddenly back into the base of the fire, making it more powerful.
* An ember storm has also developed behind the base of the fire.
WHO'S BATTLING THE BLAZE?
* 40 crews are battling the blaze on the ground
* Waterbombing aircraft
* 100 firefighters from NSW will arrive on Tuesday
WHAT SHOULD LOCALS DO?
* Listen to local advice and obey police and fire crews' directions
* Stay away from homes in fire zone
* Attend information sessions in Miriam Vale at noon and Agnes Water at 6pm