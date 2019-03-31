'It's unfair': Young tennis star caught in furious Roger Federer spat

Stefanos Tsitsipas has dragged Roger Federer into a battle with a chair umpire at the Miami Open.

The young Greek was playing in the doubles final against the Bryan brothers on Sunday when he was left fuming at the chair umpire’s overrule of his partner’s serve.

Tsitsipas and Wesley Koolhof thought they’d won the point, until the umpire overruled and said the ball was out.

However he only appeared to speak up after the Bryan brothers protested.

Tsitsipas and Koolhof then challenged the overrule, with Hawkeye showing the ball was well in after all.

Tsitsipas was fuming. Image: Tennis TV

That left Tsitsipas fuming at the umpire, with courtside microphones catching him complaining that the Bryan brothers had been given special ‘privilege’ because of their stature in the game.

“It’s the same with Roger and everybody else,” he was heard saying.

Tsitsipas then took to social media to explain his gripe.

“I think players that have been doing really well over the years, players that are generally much respected in the tennis world have privileges when it comes to certain rules and umpire decisions,” he tweeted.

“I felt this couple of times when playing these guys and I think it’s a bit unfair.

“Roger Federer is always going to be my favourite player no matter what. I don’t want to drag him into this.

“It’s not his fault or intention, it’s the umpires that are trying to protect them more than they are supposed to. Nothing more than that.”

The Bryans went on to win the decider 7-5, 7-6, while Federer claimed his 101st career title by downing John Isner in the singles final.

Tsitsipas famously knocked Roger Federer out of the 2019 Australian Open in January, before the Swiss legend got revenge in the final in Dubai last month.

Federer responds

Federer later addressed Tsitsipas’ claims, saying he strongly disagreed.

He acknowledged that umpires might interact differently with players they are more familiar with, but said it didn’t amount to preferential treatment.

“It’s a tough one but what I do feel sometimes is that on the outside courts, more than just preferential treatment to the top guys, they are tougher on the rules,” Federer told AFP.

“You do something – bang, warning. It’s like there is no messing about.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Roger Federer after the final in Dubai. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

“But with the umpires with the top guys on the main courts, I think the umpires know the top guys, they know their problems, they know how they behave and how they will react, so they know what acting stupid or silly means and what normal is.

“So because we know each other very well, I think it’s easier for an umpire to handle a top player who they know over an up-and-coming guy like Tsitsipas or a young guy and that sometimes gets lost in translation and maybe bad mistakes can happen.

“But I don’t see preferential treatment, there shouldn’t be. If I get warnings — I got one recently — it’s normal. So they should just, based on what happens, take those decisions and I really feel the umpires do that.

“I am sorry that Stefanos feels that way.”