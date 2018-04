A grandfather who served in the Grenadier Guards after his family fled the Nazis has been refused a UK passport – because he was not born in Britain. Tadeusz Polanski, 74, came to the UK aged seven after his Polish parents escaped German-occupied Krakow during the Second World War. Before settling in the UK, his parents lived in the former British colony of Southern Rhodesia, where Mr Polanski was born in 1944.