Typhoon Lan Causes Flooding of Fields and Roads in Wakayama

Typhoon Lan was expected to impact Japan’s remote Daito Islands late on Saturday, October 21, before swinging northwest towards Japan’s home islands.

NHK reported the Daito Islands, located around 220 miles east of Okinawa, faced heavy rain, high winds and 40 foot waves.

This video shows heavy rain and flooding in Wakayama City, in the Wakayama Prefecture, along the southern coast of the Kansai Region. Credit: YouTube/Masa S via Storyful