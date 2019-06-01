Trump Camp Rebuts Trump Calling Meghan Markle Nasty — With Clip Of Him Calling Her Nasty

An official Twitter account for Donald Trump’s reelection campaign engineered a hilarious self-own while attempting to defend the president Saturday. The “Official Trump War Room” account angrily declared “fake news” that Trump had called Meghan Markle “nasty” — while posting a clip of him calling Meghan Markle nasty.

Trump made the comment in an interview in the Oval Office Friday with the British tabloid The Sun ahead of his state visit to London on Monday. When the reporter pointed out that the now-Duchess of Sussex had vowed in 2016 to move to Canada if Trump were elected, Trump responded: “I didn’t know she was nasty.” As the war room account tweeted: “Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself!”

Sure enough, that’s exactly what he said. Followers on Twitter — including lots of journalists — were amused.

Trump, incidentally, also said he is hugely popular in the U.K., supports controversial right-winger Boris Johnson to replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May (whom Trump said bungled Brexit) and insisted “we have among the cleanest climate in the world.”

Fake News CNN is at it again, falsely claiming President Trump called Meghan Markle "nasty." Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself! pic.twitter.com/kLuPXBLMhf — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 1, 2019

TFW when the quote you’re denying is in the audio you’re tweeting. https://t.co/iFu4IqaRys — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2019

“No I didn’t know that she was nasty,” POTUS says about Meghan Markle in the clip after the interviewer told him that in 2016 she’d threatened to leave the US if he was elected. https://t.co/ufduNAppCr — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 1, 2019

He actually calls her “nasty” in this audio. That is the exact word he uses. Who is running that war room? George Orwell? https://t.co/6X5Dl979oI — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) June 1, 2019

Today, June 1, 2019—a date which will live in...

Continue reading on HuffPost