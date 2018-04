(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to strengthen gradually over the next two days and become a hurricane by Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Ophelia is about 780 miles (1,260 km) west-southwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h), the NHC said.



(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)