Tragedy as missing man and woman are found dead

The bodies of a young Queensland couple who have been missing for almost a week have been discovered.

Simon Walker, 24, and Sherei Anderson, 32, were last seen on October 30 when they left for a camping trip in the Goldsborough Valley, south of Cairns, according to a social media post made by concerned friends.

The pair, from Townsville, were reported missing on Tuesday after they failed to return to their work places, police said.

“A search conducted in the Goldsborough area late yesterday resulted in the location of two deceased persons believed to be the missing pair,” officers told Yahoo News Australia.

The couple were found at Kearneys Falls in helicopter search Monday night, Cairns Police Detective Acting Inspector Ed Kinbacher told reporters on Tuesday, in footage captured by The Cairns Post.

“We believe this incident is a direct consequence of misadventure rather than any third party involvement,” Insp Kinbacher said.

“It appears in the preliminary stages (of the investigation) they have fallen, making the unwise decision to climb the quite steep falls which were in fact closed above that swimming hole... and falling to their deaths.”

It was believed the pair arrived at the campsite after dark and had set off the following morning for a swim, and at some point had fallen from a rock to their death.

Police at this stage were not exactly sure of when the incident happened, or how far they had fallen.

Insp Kinbacher said Ms Anderson’s mum had been killed in a Townsville motorcycle accident in 2011.

“Her family’s had a tragic history recently, she’s lost family members… she was the oldest member of the family group who was providing support for her family members so it’s a very sad story for that family,” he said.

A post to Facebook, Mr Walker’s brother Lincoln said his family was “filled with grief” after hearing the news of his death.

“On behalf of the Walker family, with a shattered heart and tears in my eyes. Our youngest brother/son Simon is no longer with us,” the post, shared on Tuesday, read.

“While we are shocked and filled with grief, we will post more details of his funeral at a later date.

“I love you Simon. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten.”

Mr Walker’s mum, Beryl Walker, wrote “my heart” in a post to Facebook along with a photo of the two of them together.

“Absolutely heartbreaking. So sorry for your loss,” someone wrote in a comment.

