Tornado Blows Debris Through Sonic Drive-Thru in Galliano, Louisiana

A tornado was captured blowing debris through Galliano, Louisiana, on the security camera at the Lafourche Parish town’s Sonic Drive-In on Sunday, April 22.

WAFB reported that the National Weather Service had confirmed that an EF1 tornado had touched down in the town damaging homes, businesses and downing power poles.

The video from Sonic Drive-In shows the tornado and the damage in the parking lot after the storm past. Credit: Sonic Drive-In Galliano via Storyful