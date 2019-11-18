Top spots for Aussies in strife abroad

AUSTRALIANS ABROAD AND CONSULAR ASSISTANCE - A SNAPSHOT

TOP TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR AUSTRALIANS

1. New Zealand

2. Indonesia

3. US

WHERE AUSSIES REQUIRED CONSULAR ASSISTANCE

Total cases: 13,715

1. Thailand - 895 (down seven per cent)

2. US - 666 (down 11 per cent)

3. Philippines - 647 (up 10 per cent)

WHERE AUSSIES DIED:

Total deaths: 1695 (main causes illness or natural causes)

1. Thailand - 247 (up four per cent)

2. Philippines - 177 (up 16 per cent)

3. Indonesia - 104 (down 11 per cent)

WHERE AUSSIES GOT ARRESTED AND DETAINED

Total cases: 1572

1. US - 229 (down five per cent)

2. Thailand - 158 (up 30 per cent)

3. China - 123 (up nine per cent)

DRUG-RELATED ARRESTS

1. Thailand - 36 (up 125 per cent)

2. Japan - 22 (up 16 per cent)

3. China - 15 (down 21 per cent)

WHERE AUSSIES WERE LOCKED UP

1. China - 50 (no change)

2. US - 45 (no change)

3. Vietnam - 42 (up five per cent)

WHERE AUSSIES LOST TOUCH WITH LOVED ONES BACK HOME

Total cases: 364

1. Thailand - 41 (down 42 per cent)

2. US - 29 (down 12 per cent)

3. Indonesia - 23 (up four per cent)

WHERE AUSSIES NEEDED HELP FOR THEIR WELFARE

1. Philippines - 266 (up six per cent)

2. Thailand - 215 (down 24 per cent)

3. Indonesia - 174 (down 11 per cent)

(Source: Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade)