Top spots for Aussies in strife abroad

AUSTRALIANS ABROAD AND CONSULAR ASSISTANCE - A SNAPSHOT
TOP TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR AUSTRALIANS
1. New Zealand
2. Indonesia
3. US
WHERE AUSSIES REQUIRED CONSULAR ASSISTANCE
Total cases: 13,715
1. Thailand - 895 (down seven per cent)
2. US - 666 (down 11 per cent)
3. Philippines - 647 (up 10 per cent)
WHERE AUSSIES DIED:
Total deaths: 1695 (main causes illness or natural causes)
1. Thailand - 247 (up four per cent)
2. Philippines - 177 (up 16 per cent)
3. Indonesia - 104 (down 11 per cent)
WHERE AUSSIES GOT ARRESTED AND DETAINED
Total cases: 1572
1. US - 229 (down five per cent)
2. Thailand - 158 (up 30 per cent)
3. China - 123 (up nine per cent)
DRUG-RELATED ARRESTS
1. Thailand - 36 (up 125 per cent)
2. Japan - 22 (up 16 per cent)
3. China - 15 (down 21 per cent)
WHERE AUSSIES WERE LOCKED UP
1. China - 50 (no change)
2. US - 45 (no change)
3. Vietnam - 42 (up five per cent)
WHERE AUSSIES LOST TOUCH WITH LOVED ONES BACK HOME
Total cases: 364
1. Thailand - 41 (down 42 per cent)
2. US - 29 (down 12 per cent)
3. Indonesia - 23 (up four per cent)
WHERE AUSSIES NEEDED HELP FOR THEIR WELFARE
1. Philippines - 266 (up six per cent)
2. Thailand - 215 (down 24 per cent)
3. Indonesia - 174 (down 11 per cent)
(Source: Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade)