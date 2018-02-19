Top 20 just out of reach for bobsleigh duo

There was no fourth run but no regrets for the two-man Australian bobsleigh team who finished 22nd at the Olympic Sliding Centre in PyeongChang.

The duo were 21st after two runs on Monday night and needed to lift one spot in the third run to qualify for another shot on the track.

But it wasn't to be for pilot Lucas Mata and his brakeman David Mari, who slipped one spot to be 22nd overall.

Their combined three-run time of 2:29.79 placed them 2.21 seconds behind the leading team from Canada at that point.

In an extraordinary finish Canada's No.1 team then dead-heated with Germany over the four runs to share first.

Latvia came in third.

Former Australian pilot Chris Spring, who now competes for Canada and was hoping for a medal with his partner Lascelles Brown, finished eighth with the country's other team.

Mata said the Australians had made a couple of errors but were generally happy with the result.

"I've been doing this sport for seven years now so it is a good part of my life," he said.

"We always get weird looks from people but now they see us as competitors; we beat a lot of people today that I really didn't think we were going to beat."

Mata said he was now looking forward to the four-man where he will be joined by Mari, Lachlan Reidy and Hayden Smith.

"We can walk away with our heads held high and ready to go in the four-man," he said.

"It's a bit like driving a bus at 140 kilometres an hour ... but we'll do really well I think, top 20 is another goal."