TNT Express facing interference with some of its systems

PARIS (Reuters) - The Netherlands-based shipping company TNT Express said on Tuesday it was experiencing interference with some of its systems, following a global ransomware attack.

"We are assessing the situation and are implementing remediation steps as quickly as possible," a spokesman said.

A global ransomware attack on Tuesday hit computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukraine's international airport, global shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk and the world's biggest advertising agency WPP .





