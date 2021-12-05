TikTok reveals Big W food wastage
The video shows mountains of chocolate piled up in an industrial bin. Source: TikTok
Ten people aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship approaching New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.The Norwegian Breakaway had departed New Orleans on November 28 and is due to return this weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release on Saturday night.
The body of a 20-year-old man who went missing while swimming off the Sunshine Coast has been found.Rescue crews had resumed their search for the man identified in media reports as Travis Davis of Capalaba, south of Brisbane, after he was swept away at Shelly Beach near Caloundra on Saturday afternoon.
Thai authorities intercepted nearly 900 kg of crystal methamphetamine hidden in a cargo shipment at Bangkok's Port Custom Office and bound for Taiwan where it has a marketplace value of up to $A127 million, a customs official said.The drug was seized by customs officials late on Friday, hidden in powder form inside 161 white silicon slabs in packages destined for Taiwan.
Amid ongoing deadly hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, an Australian woman is risking her life to help her ancestral homeland.Just weeks after the heaviest fighting this year in the mountainous Caucasus region between Asia and Europe claimed 22 lives, 55-year-old mother of two Milena continues running kindergarten programs in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.
Australians are still deserting Melbourne and Sydney in droves and moving to Brisbane or Perth, according to an online removalist booking company."We are a good proxy of the total people moving house in Australia - you would not look at our site unless you wanted to move," Adam Coward from Muval told AAP.
Genetic material found at crime scenes could help narrow a search for suspects even when there's no match to DNA records, using new technology to be used for the first time by Australian law enforcement.The Australian Federal Police says its new "massively parallel sequencing" DNA analysis technology can help investigators predict the gender, ancestry, eye, and soon hair colour of potential offenders from unmatched genetic evidence found at crime scenes.
Drivers could save as much as $12,000 on owning an electric car under a new Labor plan to cut emissions.The opposition's long-awaited climate policy, which was unveiled on Friday, revealed emissions would be cut by 43 per cent by 2030, based on 2005 levels.
Many Aussies dream of a northern hemisphere Christmas and when they travel abroad, enjoy experiencing the wintry scenes: snowy streetscapes with twinkling fairy lights; long evenings next to a log fire; woolly Christmas jumpers and mulled wine.But not all intended to have quite so many of them.
An elderly man who appeared to be a Greek Orthodox priest shouted "Pope, you are a heretic" as Pope Francis was entering the Orthodox Archbishopric in Athens and was taken away by police.Video showed the man, who was dressed in black robes and black hat and had a long white beard, shouting the words in Greek outside the building on Saturday before police bundled him away.
The UK government has tightened travel restrictions amid concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, saying all travellers arriving in England will need to take a COVID-19 test before they board their flight.Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new rules will apply from 4am London time on Tuesday.
Ten people trapped after Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted have been evacuated to safety, the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) says, as the death toll from the disaster climbed to at least 13 and with dozens injured.Semeru, the tallest mountain on Java island, threw up towers of ash and hot clouds on Saturday that blanketed nearby villages in East Java province and sent people fleeing in panic.
Queensland authorities are warning of flash flooding in already inundated parts of the state, with storms and hail predicted.Heavy rainfall, hail and strong winds are forecast for Sunday in southern parts of the state that have already been flooded, QFES Commissioner Greg Leach told reporters on Sunday.
A cyclist found dead on a major wayside in Queensland's north may have laid unnoticed for more than 12 hours, police believe.The body of the 20-year-old man was discovered by a passing truck driver in a culvert beside the Bruce Highway at Tully shortly before midday on Friday.
