Tiger falls to Bjerregaard in WGC Match Play quarter-finals

Tiger Woods reacts in his quarter-final loss to Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard at the WGC-Match Play in Texas

Tiger Woods was upset by Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard 1-up Saturday in the quarter-finals of the WGC Match Play Championship.

After defeating Rory McIlroy 2&1 in a dramatic round of 16 showdown at Austin (Texas) Country Club, the 14-time major champion and three-time WGC Match Play winner was stunned by the 50th-seeded Dane, who earlier ousted Sweden's Henrik Stenson 3&2.

Bjerregaard sank a 29-foot eagle putt at the par-5 16th to level the match, then drained a 13-footer for birdie at the par-3 17th, forcing Woods to sink a tense six-footer for birdie to stay level as they reached the 18th.

Woods chipped into a bunker and blasted out while Bjerregaard missed a 17-foot birdie putt only to have Woods lip out for par from four feet to fall victim in a shocker.

