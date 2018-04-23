Three arrests after Vic police cars rammed

A third person has been arrested after two police cars were rammed in Victoria's northwest.

Police first tried to intercept an allegedly stolen car at a fast food restaurant at Bacchus Marsh on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle hit the police car before a male and female passenger were arrested. The male driver ran away.

Later on Sunday, a white ute with stolen plates was observed on the Surf Coast Highway at Mt Duneed, about 80km away.

The car failed to stop for police and a chase started.

After some time, the car was blocked in a dead end street where it allegedly rammed a police divisional van before the male driver was arrested and taken into custody.

He remains in hospital under police guard.

The female passenger, 19, will appear at Ballarat Magistrate's Court on Monday charged with car theft.

The male passenger, 23, is also charged with car theft and is bailed to appear at a later date.