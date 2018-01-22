The Talk - Sheryl Underwood Responds to Mo'Nique for Calling Her Out in Radio Interview

After Mo'Nique calls for a Netflix boycott over an alleged gender and race pay disparity, she names Sheryl Underwood and Julie Chen in a morning radio interview for not coming to her defense regarding ongoing industry disputes with Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. Sheryl Underwood shares, "I do not recollect ever asking her to take less money, especially if she felt she was violated. What I asked her to do and what I was hoping that she would do, was to talk to Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels... Now she may not agree with me but what I do commend her for now is having the discussion that will hopefully open the door to solving this racial and gender inequity problem that we see."