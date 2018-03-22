News

The Morning Show

Next on 9am Mon on Seven
John Waite performs 'When I See You Smile'

Happy Thursday, have a power ballad.

Latest Videos

0323_tms_king
4:47

This female woodchopper is defying gender stereotypes
0323_tms_yorkie
4:34

Sherlock the Yorkie dreams of becoming a therapy dog
0323_tms_rod
0:50

Rod Stewart throws shade at Elton John
0323_tms_brown
1:13

Christie Whelan-Brown's husband speaks out in her defence
0323_tms_celine
1:11

Celine Dion cancels a string of shows in Las Vegas
0323_tms_thicke
3:02

Court rules in favour of Marvin Gaye in Robin Thicke legal battle
0323_tms_kate
0:40

Duchess of Cambridge completes final duty before maternity leave
0323_tms_invites
1:35

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitations are in the mail